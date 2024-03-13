Landslide destroys Los Angeles home and threatens at least two others

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A landslide has destroyed a hillside home and is imperiling at least two others in Los Angeles. The slide occurred just before 3 a.m. in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. The fire department says an initial search found no victims, but several people were evacuated from one house. There was no immediate word on the cause of the landslide, but many have been occurring in Southern California due to winter storms that have saturated the ground. The destroyed house, which appears to have been under renovation, was reduced to lumber. Next door, the slide pulled a pool and deck area away from a house. Nearby, the slide left a tennis court and pool on the edge of a huge fissure.

