Kenya’s president reaffirms commitment to deploy a police force to Haiti to help quell gang violence

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s President William Ruto says the country will still lead a U.N.-backed multi-national police force to help quell gang violence in Haiti once a transitional presidential council is formed in the Caribbean country. Ruto said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had briefed him on the latest developments in Haiti and that he assured Blinken of Kenya’s commitment to deploy a police force to Haiti. Ruto’s announcement came a day after Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said Kenya had put on hold the deployment of 1,000 of its policemen until a clear administration is in place in Haiti.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.