Kemp signs Georgia law reviving prosecutor sanctions panel. Democrats fear it’s aimed at Fani Willis

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law allowing a state commission with powers to discipline and remove prosecutors to begin operating. Democrats warn it’s a partisan weapon aimed at disrupting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The Republican governor signed legislation Wednesday enabling the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission to begin operating. It was unable to move forward after being created last year when the state Supreme Court in November refused to approve rules governing its conduct. The new law removes the requirement for Supreme Court approval. The commission is likely to face legal challenges.

