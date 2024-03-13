Jury convicts Mobile man of stealing metal bleachers from Mobile park

By Web staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — It didn’t take a jury long Tuesday to decide that a Mobile man was guilty of stealing bleachers from a park in Mobile.

The theft happened in January 2022. Photos showed an old sedan dragging stadium seats down the road until police caught up with the driver, Michael McClelland, on Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue near Catholic Cemetery — about a mile and a half from where police said McClelland stole the seats from Lyons Park.

On Monday, it took prosecutors about an hour to present their case. However, the jury on Tuesday returned a verdict of guilty of third-degree theft.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks set sentencing for McClelland on April 17.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that the motive behind the crime was unclear but that the defendant may have been trying to sell the metal.

