It’s not just ‘hang loose.’ Lawmakers look to make the friendly ‘shaka’ Hawaii’s official gesture

KANEOHE, Hawaii (AP) — A pinky and thumb extended with the remaining fingers curled down: That’s the “shaka” in Hawaii. It’s sometimes known outside the islands as the “hang loose” sign associated with surf culture. But in Hawaii, where it originated, it’s a more common and nuanced gesture. A pair of bills in the Legislature would make the shaka Hawaii’s official gesture. Residents have various shaka styles, and some say there’s no wrong way to shaka. Others say you never shake a shaka. People in Hawaii flash their shakas often in daily life. It’s a way to say hello or goodbye, a way to agree and a way to thank motorists in traffic.

