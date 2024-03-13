George Widman, longtime AP photographer and Pulitzer finalist, dead at 79

TRAPPE, Pa. (AP) — George Parker Widman, a longtime Associated Press photographer and 1988 Pulitzer finalist, has died at the age of 79. An obituary provided by the family says he died Friday at his home in Trappe, Pennsylvania. Widman was born on Sept. 16, 1944. In the 1970s, he was Gannett Utica photography director and freelanced for the Associated Press and others, covering the NFL and the the 1980 Olympics at Lake Placid and in Moscow. In 1982, he became an Associated Press staff photographer and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for feature photography in 1988 for his photograph of a homeless man in Philadelphia. He retired in 2007.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.