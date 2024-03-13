Former UFC champion Mark Coleman in the hospital after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Former UFC champion Mark Coleman was airlifted to an Ohio hospital after saving his parents from a house fire. Coleman’s daughter Morgan posted on Instagram that her father went back in several times to get his parents out of the blaze. She said he also went back in to save a dog, named Hammer. The dog did not survive despite Coleman’s efforts. Coleman’s mother Connie posted on Facebook “Thank God we’re alive” and requested prayers for her son. Morgan Coleman has started a gofundme.com page for her father.

