Denver beats Miami 100-88 in an NBA Finals rematch and moves atop the Western Conference

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, Aaron Gordon added 16 and the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets took sole possession of first place in the Western Conference standings with a 100-88 win over the sliding Miami Heat in a finals rematch. Jamal Murray scored 14 points and Nikola Jokic finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets (46-20), who moved a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City (45-20) and a full game up on Minnesota (45-21) in the West race. Denver is an NBA-best 10-1 since the All-Star break. Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Miami, which has lost four in a row.

