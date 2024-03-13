David Harris, the first Black pilot hired by a major U.S. airline, has died at 89

DALLAS (AP) — The first Black pilot hired at a major U.S. airline has died at age 89. David E. Harris broke barriers in 1964 when he went to work for American Airlines. Before then, Harris had struggled to find work in the airline industry despite having spent six years flying bombers for the Air Force. His family says he died March 8 in Marietta, Georgia. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom called Harris a trailblazer who inspired others. In interviews over the years, Harris said he knew no commercial airlines had Black pilots flying for them when his applications were rejected or ignored. He said he wanted his legacy to be helping others to succeed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.