Celebrating Academic Prowess and Founding Pillars at PVAMU

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

March 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Join Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) as they host their esteemed Founders’ Day and Honors Recognition Convocation on March 20, 2024. This event, steeped in history and academic achievement, invites the PVAMU community and distinguished guests to honor the pioneering spirit of the institution’s founders and the outstanding scholarly accomplishments of its students.

Mark your calendars for a day of remembrance and celebration at Prairie View A&M University. On March 20, 2024, PVAMU will host its annual Founders’ Day and Honors Recognition Convocation, a significant event celebrating both the historical legacy of the university’s establishment and the academic excellence demonstrated by its students.

Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney, superintendent of the Aldine Independent School District and an embodiment of academic leadership, will grace the event as the keynote speaker. With more than 5,500 students set to be recognized for their 2023 academic triumphs, the day promises to be a testament to the hard work and perseverance exhibited throughout the year. Students achieving a 3.0-3.49 GPA will be celebrated on the Dean’s Honors list, while those securing a 3.5-4.0 GPA will be honored on the University Honor Roll list.

Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Michael L. McFrazier, emphasizes that the convocation is also a time to pay homage to the courageous ‘Unknown 8,’ the first eight students at the university, whose tenacity paved the way for the educational opportunities that PVAMU students benefit from today.

Event Details:

• Event: Founders’ Day and Honors Recognition Convocation

• Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Venue: William “Billy” J. Nicks, Sr. Building (Baby Dome), 945 OJ Thomas St., Prairie View, TX 77484

Explore more about this prestigious event at pvamu.edu/honorsconvocation.

About PVAMU: Established in 1876, Prairie View A&M University holds the title of the second oldest public higher education institution in Texas and ranks as the third largest Historically Black College/University (HBCU) nationwide. With a constitutionally recognized stature as an “institution of the first class,” PVAMU takes pride in its student body exceeding 9,000 and a network of over 80,000 alumni. The university presents a plethora of academic offerings across its ten colleges and schools, culminating in degrees from the bachelor’s to doctoral levels. As a Carnegie-classified high-research (R2) institution and a member of The Texas A&M University System, PVAMU continues to uphold its land-grant mission to excel in teaching, research, and service. Discover more at pvamu.edu.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.