Biden heads to the Michigan county emerging as the swing state’s top bellwether

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan’s premier bellwether county of Saginaw as he looks to shore up support in the key battleground state ahead of November. Biden will be looking to energize Black and union-affiliated voters in his trip Thursday as his campaign faces challenges in other regions of the state related to his handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Saginaw County stands out as the sole Michigan county to have voted for the winning presidential candidate in the last four elections. Biden was able to bring the county back to the Democratic column in 2020 but now faces apathy among Black voters that could impact his success there and in other areas.

