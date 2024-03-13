Author Mitch Albom, 9 others evacuated by helicopter from violence-torn Port-au-Prince

DETROIT (AP) — Author and Detroit Free Press columnist Mitch Albom and nine others have been rescued by helicopter from Haiti after becoming stranded in the Caribbean nation while visiting an orphanage. Albom says in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the group was forced to shelter inside the Have Faith Haiti Mission & Orphanage in Port-au-Prince. The helicopter flew into Haiti early Monday and took the group to neighboring Dominican Republic. Michigan Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain helped arrange the rescue after being alerted to the group’s predicament. U.S. Rep. Cory Mills put a plan together to evacuate the group. Mills is a Florida Republican and U.S. Army veteran.

