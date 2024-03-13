Appeals court overturns convictions of former Georgia officer who fatally shot naked man

ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court has overturned the convictions of a former Georgia police officer who shot and killed an unarmed naked man. Robert “Chip” Olsen responded to a call of a naked man behaving erratically at an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March 2015. He shot and killed 26-year-old Anthony Hill, a black Air Force veteran who’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Olsen worked for the DeKalb County police and said he acted in self-defense. a Georgia Court of Appeals judge wrote in a unanimous opinion Tuesday that the trial court was wrong to admit the police department’s use of force policy into evidence without redacting portions that conflict with state law.

