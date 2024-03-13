Another mayoral hopeful is killed in southern Mexico, one of a half-dozen murdered this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A mayoral hopeful was killed in southern Mexico, one of at least a half-dozen local politicians murdered so far this year ahead of the June 2 national elections. Tomás Morales was hoping to become mayor of the violence-wracked city of Chilapa, in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. The ruling Morena party had not formally named him as candidate, but he was considered a top contender in the race. State prosecutors said Wednesday that a gunman shot Morales to death outside his home in Chilapa late Tuesday. For more than a decade, the relatively isolated city of Chilapa has been the scene of bloody turf battles between drug gangs.

