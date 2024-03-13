3 Egyptian Coptic church monks killed in an attack at a monastery in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The Coptic Orthodox Church said three monks have been killed in an attack at a monastery in South Africa. The church says they were killed Tuesday at the Saint Mark the Apostle and Saint Samuel the Confessor Monastery. The Coptic Orthodox Church, which is based in Egypt, named the monks as Monk Hegumen Takla el-Samuely, Monk Yostos ava Markos and Monk Mina ava Markos. The Coptic Orthodox Church of South Africa said that el-Samuely was the deputy of the South African diocese. The Coptic church is one of the oldest Christian communities in the world. The church has been the target of attacks by Islamic militants in Egypt and elsewhere.

