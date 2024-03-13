16 SWAT officers hospitalized after blast at training facility in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — An explosion during a California training exercise sent 16 members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team to the hospital. One person requires surgery for a non-life-threatening leg injury. The department says two others had superficial wounds. The remaining 13 had dizziness and ringing in their ears. The blast occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. The facility south of Los Angeles hosts firearms training and qualifications tests for the FBI and local law enforcement agencies. The FBI is investigating.

