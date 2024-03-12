Wisconsin elections review shows recall targeting GOP leader falls short of signatures needed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump who organized an effort to recall Wisconsin’s top elected Republican did not gather enough signatures to trigger the recall election under one scenario reviewed by elections officials Tuesday. But it likely will be up to the state Supreme Court to ultimately decide the fate of the recall effort. Recall organizers fell more than 900 signatures short of the number needed to force a recall election in the district that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was voted to represent in 2022. However, it’s not clear if those boundary lines should be used for the recall. The commission voted Tuesday to ask the Supreme Court for clarity.

