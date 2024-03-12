Website warning of cyberattack in Georgia’s largest county removed after it confused some voters

Officials in Georgia’s most populous county have removed a banner from their website warning of an “unexpected IT outage” after it created confusion on the final day of voting for the presidential primary. The red banner was actually related to a January cyberattack that temporarily crippled government services in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta. State and local election officials said Tuesday that it did not indicate any problems with voting. Fulton County removed the warning banner from its website, including the elections page, after social media users raised concerns about its meaning. County spokesperson Jessica Corbitt said voters were able to access online voting information without interruption.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.