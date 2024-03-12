WCU students wrestle with unexpected departure of basketball coaches

By Rex Hodge

CULLOWHEE, North Carolina (WLOS) — There are big absences in Western Carolina University’s gymnasium. The head coaches for the men’s and women’s basketball teams are now gone.

While the search is on for replacements, students are taking note.

First came news that WCU’s athletic department would not renew the contract for head women’s basketball coach Kiley Hill.

“We are grateful for Coach Hill’s five years of dedicated service and efforts on behalf of the Catamount women’s basketball program. However, we have not achieved the level of competitive success that we expect, and it is time to take the program in a new direction,” athletic director Alex Gary said in a news release.

Then came news that men’s coach Justin Gray had taken the head basketball coaching position at Coastal Carolina University. The move follows his back-to-back winning seasons at WCU for the first time in 13 years and taking the Catamounts to the Southern Conference semifinals last year.

“He was doing so well for us and the program he was building. I thought he’d stay at least a couple more years. We could easily go to a championship. It’s surprising,” freshman Chase Jones said.

“Both of them did, they did a really good job. But now it’s a little bit concerning — like why did both of them leave? Why so suddenly after having such a good season,” freshman Maddie Jackson asked.

“Maybe the vibe is going to be a lot different. New coaches, maybe a little bit worried how we’re going to continue in the future,” freshman Camden Maples said.

Gray will formally be introduced to the Teal Nation on Thursday.

These freshmen said they hope for successful seasons ahead during their time in Cullowhee.

