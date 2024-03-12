U.S. airport nasal swabbing expanding to Chicago and Miami

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency is expanding a program that tests international travelers for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently operates the program at six U.S. airports. It asks passengers from international flights to agree to nose swabs and answer questions about their travel. On Tuesday, the CDC said it was adding two more — Chicago’s O’Hare and Miami. The program began in late 2021, and has been credited with detecting coronavirus variants faster than other systems.

