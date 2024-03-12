Tracking snow for Wednesday night and Thursday

Partly cloudy and warm today... Winter weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: A beautiful weather on tap for today with highs in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the mid and upper-30s.

EXTENDED: Winter weather returns through Saturday. Wednesday afternoon will feature a rain/snow mix... before switching over to primarily snow Wednesday night and Thursday. For the plains this will be a wet and heavy snow with multiple inches possible. The higher to our west will see anywhere from one to possibly as much as two feet of snow. Snow showers will linger into the Saturday... with chilly temperatures.