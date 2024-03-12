The IRS launches Direct File, a pilot program for free online tax filing available in 12 states

NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of testing, an electronic system for filing returns directly to the IRS is now available for taxpayers from 12 selected states. Direct File is a free online tool. Taxpayers in the 12 states who have very simple W-2s and claim a standard deduction may be eligible to use it this tax season. The Direct File pilot is part of the agency’s effort to build out a new government service that could replace some taxpayers’ use of commercial tax preparation software, such as TurboTax.

By ADRIANA MORGA and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

