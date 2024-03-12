Sudan’s military regains control of TV and radio headquarters from RSF after intense fighting
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military says it has regained control of the country’s national radio and television headquarters from a rival paramilitary group it has been battling for about a year. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces seized the headquarters of Sudan’s Radio and Television in the first weeks of Sudan’s conflict which broke out in April last year after long-simmering tensions between its commander and the head of the military. Tuesday’s seizure of the headquarters of Sudan’s Radio and Television in Omdurman came after months of intense fighting. There was no immediate comment from the RSF. The conflict has wrecked Khartoum and other urban cities and killed thousands of people.