Restraining order against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband dropped at her request

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ended a temporary restraining order U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert had sought against her ex-husband at her request. During a court hearing Monday in Colorado, Rep. Boebert asked the judge to vacate the order she had requested against Jayson Bobert. saying they had come to a “strict” agreement that she hopes he’ll follow. Rep. Boebert asked for the restraining order last month after accusing Jayson Boebert of threatening to harm her and entering the family’s home without permission, the latest in a series of flare-ups between the two.

