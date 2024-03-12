Owner gets shot at after confronting thieves trying to steal car in San Lorenzo

By Carlos Castaneda

ALAMEDA COUNTY, California (KPIX) — Detectives with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted vehicle theft and shooting that occurred early Monday morning in San Lorenzo.

A resident in the 700 block of Via Manzanas confronted at least two suspects who appeared to be trying to steal their car. The suspects opened fire on the victim before fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was not injured but multiple rounds penetrated their home, striking several interior walls.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people that car thieves are usually armed and it’s best to notify law enforcement instead of attempting to confront criminals.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to call (510) 667-3636 or the anonymous tip line at (510) 667-3622.

