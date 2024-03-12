Oscars international broadcast cuts ’20 Days in Mariupol’ win, sparking criticism in Ukraine
By HANNA ARHIROVA and MALLIKA SEN
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The shortened version of the international broadcast of the 96th Oscars has faced harsh criticism in Ukraine for omitting the segment announcing the documentary feature category, which went to Mstyslav Chernov’s “20 Days in Mariupol.” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne published a statement of indignation on Monday. According to Disney, decisions were made weeks in advance of Sunday’s telecast on which portions and categories to omit for the condensed version of the show. The film academy behind the Oscars did not immediately respond to a request for comment. International licensees receive an unedited version and a condensed, 90-minute version. Suspilne said it’s airing the full version.