No. 6 Arizona is the clear favorite to three-peat in Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final Pac-12 Tournament in its current form begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. Ten of the schools will play in others conferences next season. No. 6 Arizona is the clear favorite. Arizona will try to become the first team to win three Pac-12 Tournaments in a row since the Wildcats won four straight in 1988-90 and 2002. There were no conference tournaments between 1991-2001. No. 22 Washington State is the only other ranked Pac-12 team. ESPN projects three teams to make the NCAA Tournament.

