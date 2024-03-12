NewsChannel 5’s Nick Beres speaks exclusively with Sebastian Rogers’ father



By Nick Beres

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — For the first time since his son disappeared two weeks ago, Sebastian Rogers’ father is giving NewsChannel 5 an exclusive on-camera interview. Watch the interview in the player above.

Despite hours-long searches on the ground in the air and looking through security footage, the 15-year-old is still missing. That’s why the community gathered in Hendersonville for a prayer vigil last night.

“I’m hoping he is still alive. That’s my main hope right now — that he’s not deceased. I pray he is alive and someone will see him and call 911,” Rogers said.

Dozens showed up, wearing green, which is Sebastian’s favorite color.

Sebastian disappeared barefoot and with a flashlight from his mother and stepfather’s home in Hendersonville either late March 3 or early that Monday. Seth knows the key to finding his son may come from a tip. Several photographs have already been made public, and he’s released two video clips of Sebastion.

In this first one, you see Sebastion up front on the left in yellow shorts participating in a tug-of-war with fellow students.

“If you watch he got swung around like a rag doll. He gave it his best,” Rogers said.

This second video shows Sebastian walking in at his middle school graduation.

“I was very proud of him. He successfully completed something.”

Seth said his son who is autistic is not a wanderer. He finds it highly unlikely Sebastian would leave in the middle of the night barefoot based on an experience his son had as a child.

“He decided he wanted to step into a mound of what he thought was dirt,” Rogers said. “It was fire ants, and since then he doesn’t like to get his feet in the dirt. He likes to have his shoes and socks on.”

We heard from several people helping with the search along with his mom who thanked the community for their support and said she just wants Sebastian to come home.

“With the information that I’ve gotten from Sumner County and TBI and the fact that dogs aren’t 100% they’re not picking up his scent,” he said. “One dog tracked him to a construction area over there and it just disappeared, and it’s confusing. There are missing pieces to the puzzle, and I’m having difficulty solving this.”

