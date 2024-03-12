New York police crack down on vehicles avoiding tolls with fake license plates
By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials in New York are cracking down on vehicles using altered or forged license plates to avoid paying tolls and tickets. Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Adams and law enforcement officials said Tuesday that a multiagency effort to catch scofflaws resulted in 73 vehicles impounded, 282 summonses issued and eight individuals arrested. They said Monday’s enforcement effort was the first in a series of stops state and city police will conduct about once a month in different locations across the city. The effort involved some 150 officers posted at three river crossings entering Manhattan.