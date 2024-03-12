New Hampshire AG’s office to play both offense and defense in youth center abuse trials

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first of more than 1,000 lawsuits alleging abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center goes to trial next month, as does the first of 11 criminal cases involving former workers. But a recent ruling could have a chilling effect on accusers after a judge ruled that attorneys representing the state can rely on plaintiff David Meehan’s account to criminally prosecute former workers while discrediting him in the civil case. The ruling highlights the unusual dynamic of the state attorney general’s office simultaneously prosecuting perpetrators and defending the state. The scandal at the Sununu Youth Services Center came to light after two former workers were arrested in 2019 and charged with abusing Meehan.

