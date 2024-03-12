Man killed while lying underneath a parked car in Northridge

By Amy Maetzold

NORTHRIDGE, California (KCAL) — A man lying underneath a parked car was killed when the owner of the vehicle ran over him in Northridge.

Officers were called to the 10100 North Reseda Boulevard near the Northridge Recreation Center and south of Devonshire Street for an injured person down around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When police arrived to the scene they found a pedestrian trapped under a Mercedes Benz. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Investigators believe the victim was homeless and was sleeping under the car when the owner started it before attempting to drive. The incident appears to be an accident.

The driver remained at the scene while officers investigated the scene.

