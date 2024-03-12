Local non-profit supplying kids around Colorado with gently used instruments

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A local non-profit is helping schools across the state put music into the hands of more students. They're called 'Bringing Music to Life' (BMTL) and this month they're hosting a state-wide instrument drive.

Every year the non-profit collects gently used band and orchestra instruments to distribute among Title 1 schools across Colorado. In 2023, BMTL distributed over 1,000 instruments statewide! Since its creation, it estimates about 20,000 students from more than 300 music programs have benefited.

Right now BMTL is collecting instruments at 15 locations statewide including Colorado Springs! The drive is set to end on March 16th. If you are interested in donating an instrument or getting involved with BMTL, click here.