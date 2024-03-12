Judge cuts bond by nearly $1.9 million for man accused of car crash that injured Sen. Manchin’s wife
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has cut bond by nearly $1.9 million for a man accused of fleeing police and causing a car crash in January that injured Gayle Manchin, wife of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, and her work colleague. Bond was initially set at more than $2 million for Tradarryl Boykins in the Jan. 29 crash. Al.com reports District Judge William Bell reduced that to $135,000 after a hearing Tuesday. Defense attorneys argued the previous bond was set so high because of Manchin’s relationship to West Virginia’s Democratic U.S. senator. Prosecutors argued bond should actually be higher.