Judge approves Trump’s $92 million bond to cover jury award in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved the $92 million bond put up by former President Donald Trump to ensure that writer E. Jean Carroll will receive a jury award for his verbal attacks against her if it survives appeals. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan formally approved the bond on Tuesday, a day after lawyers agreed there was no argument over it. The bond offered by the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner comes after Trump’s lawyers announced they were appealing the verdict to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Over the weekend, Trump resumed his attacks on Carroll’s credibility. Her lawyers say a third defamation lawsuit is possible.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.