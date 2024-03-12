Iran, Russia and China show off their ships in a joint naval drill in the Gulf of Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — China, Iran and Russia have begun a joint naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, a crucial waterway near the mouth of the Persian Gulf. Footage aired Tuesday by Chinese state television and a video released by the Russian navy showed the ongoing drill, known as “Marine Security Belt 2024.” China sent the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi and the guided-missile frigate Linyi to the exercise. Russia’s forces are being led by the Varyag, a Slava-class cruiser. More than 20 ships, support vessels and combat boats from the three countries, as well as naval helicopters, are involved in the exercise.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.