How key issues in Russia will be affected by the election set to give Putin 6 more years in power
By The Associated Press
Vladimir Putin is poised to sweep to another six-year term in this week’s presidential election, even though Russians are dying in Ukraine in a war that is grinding through its third year and his country is more isolated than ever. The all-but-certain outcome comes through his rigid control of Russia established during his 24 years in power — the longest Kremlin tenure since Soviet leader Josef Stalin. Putin has silenced virtually all dissent through harsh laws that impose heavy fines or prison terms on independent voices. Critics have succumbed to unexplained deaths or fled abroad. The ballot features three other token candidates who publicly support his policies.