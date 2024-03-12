House Democrats launch an effort to force a vote on Ukraine aid, but face long odds

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are launching a long-shot effort to push $95 billion in aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to a vote. The move intensifies pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson to take up the package. House Democrats are gathering signatures for a “discharge petition.” That’s a seldom-successful procedural tool that can circumvent the speaker’s control over which bills come up for a vote. For the petition to trigger action in the House, it must be signed by a majority of lawmakers, or 218 members. With Republicans controlling the House 219-213, at least some Republicans would have to buck their leadership and sign for the petition to reach a majority.

