Gunman in Rio de Janeiro wounds 2 people and takes 17 others hostage on a bus

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police say a gunman has wounded two people at a crowded bus terminal in Rio de Janeiro and taken 17 others hostage aboard a bus. Police have sent an elite police team to the scene to negotiate with the assailant. Police Col. Marco Andrade said in an interview on TV news channel Globo News that the man’s motive remains unclear. He says children and older people are aboard the bus, and that few other details are known at this stage. The bus is parked at the Sao Cristovao terminal in the city center and was supposed to head to the neighboring state of Minas Gerais.

