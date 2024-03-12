From US jail, Venezuelan general who defied Maduro awaits potentially lengthy sentence

CARMEL, N.Y. (AP) — A formidable opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro who twice tried to mount coups against the socialist leader spoke to The Associated Press as a Manhattan federal judge is deciding whether to punish him with a long prison sentence. It’s the first time retired army Gen. Cliver Alcalá has spoken to the media since surrendering in 2020. Alcalá last year pleaded guilty to two counts of providing weapons to drug-funded rebels. But prosecutors are now urging a Manhattan federal judge to consider previously dismissed charges and unproven allegations of drug trafficking, and to hand down a far stiffer sentence of at least 30 years.

