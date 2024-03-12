Explosion destroys house in Pittsburgh area; no official word on any deaths, injuries

CRESCENT, Pa. (AP) — Emergency responders are at the scene of an explosion that destroyed a house in the Pittsburgh area near the Ohio River. Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said the blast in Crescent Township in the northwest Pittsburgh suburbs was reported at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Aerial images from the scene showed smoking ruins with the structure reduced to a pile of rubble and some large pieces lodged in trees above. Officials said they couldn’t immediately confirm whether anyone was killed or injured. A Columbia Gas representative told reporters that the house was not served by Columbia Gas but rather a private gas well on the property.

