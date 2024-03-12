Evangelical Christians are fierce Israel supporters. Now they are visiting as war-time volunteers

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Evangelicals have been among Israel’s fiercest foreign supporters for years. This is particularly true in the United States, where their political influence has helped shape the Israel policy of recent Republican administrations. Since the Israel-Hamas war began five months ago, evangelicals have been visiting Israel in growing numbers to volunteer and help support the war effort. Tourism to Israel has plummeted since October. The Tourism Ministry says up to half of those who do visit now come with faith-based groups. Evangelicals believe Israel is key to an end-times prophecy that will bring about the return of the Christian Messiah.

