European Union executive branch will recommend that members open accession negotiations with Bosnia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm says it will recommend that member countries open accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement Tuesday. The Western Balkan country is among six nations that are at different stages of the EU accession process following a period of wars in the 1990s. Their memberships have been stalled for years. But EU officials are more keen on trying to lure them away from Russian influence. EU leaders are expected to discuss the European Commission’s recommendation at a summit in Brussels next week. There is no guarantee they will endorse it as separatist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is pro-Russia, continues to undermine the presidency and other political functions in Bosnia.

