Day care provider convicted of causing infant’s death with antihistamine sentenced to 3 to 10 years

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont day care provider convicted of manslaughter in the death of an infant in her care was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison. A jury in December found Stacey Vaillancourt guilty of manslaughter and child cruelty in the 2019 death of Harper Rose Briar. The 6-month-old was found unresponsive while in Vaillancourt’s care, and an autopsy determined she had high concentrations of diphenhydramine, an ingredient in over-the-counter antihistamines including Benadryl. Vaillancourt’s defense attorney said there was no evidence to prove Vaillancourt sedated the infant, but the prosecutor told jurors that no one else could have done it.

