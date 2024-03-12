Colorado Springs Police Department is under priority dispatch due to system upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department's communications center is performing a system upgrade today. It started at 2 a.m. this morning, March 12, but now they're under a "priority dispatch and accident alert status" until 10 a.m.

Police say they expect to return to normal dispatch operations after the upgrade is complete. They will continue to respond to in-progress life-threatening emergencies.

So anyone experiencing a crisis can still call 9-1-1. However, non-emergency incidents should be reported online or after 10 a.m. today, if possible. Police will also only be responding to serious traffic crashes.

That means any incident resulting in a death or serious injury. Drivers not involved in a fatal or serious accident should just exchange information and complete an online cold report.