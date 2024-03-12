Chinese legislature’s meetings return, but the limited openness they once had is gone

BEIJING (AP) — Some of the most closely watched news conferences happen during China’s annual meetings of its ceremonial legislature. The sessions are a rare opportunity to engage directly with officials, yet the space for that engagement is shrinking. Carefully screened questions are now the norm at news conferences, ensuring that fewer politically sensitive issues are raised. This year, breaking with three decades of tradition, officials said they would no longer host a news conference with the premier, removing a once-a-year opportunity for journalists to ask questions of a top Chinese leader. The changes reflect China’s transformation under Xi Jinping, its most powerful leader in decades.

