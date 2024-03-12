Buttigieg scolds railroads for not doing more to improve safety since Ohio derailment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has reiterated his concerns about railroad safety and scolded the industry for not doing more to improve since last year’s fiery Ohio derailment. In a new letter to the freight railroads’ main trade group, Buttigieg acknowledged that the railroads say they are committed to safety. He also gave them credit for providing sick time to nearly 90% of their workers, and for investing in an extensive network of detectors to help prevent derailments. But he said that too often regulators encounter resistance when they try to get the industry to do more to improve safety, and the latest statistics show the industry’s track record hasn’t improved significantly despite the railroads’ efforts.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.