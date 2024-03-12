Argentina inflation slows for a 2nd month as President Milei keeps pushing austerity measures
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s inflation slowed down for a second consecutive month in February, as right-wing President Javier Milei continues to push austerity and deregulation measures in an effort to revive the country’s struggling economy. The government’s INDEC statistics agency reported Tuesday that inflation in February slowed down to 13.2%, compared to 20.6% in January and 25.5% in December. On a yearly basis, however, inflation rose to 276.2% in February, the highest rate in the last three decades.