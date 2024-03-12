A pair of Israeli airstrikes deep into northeastern Lebanon kill at least one person, Hezbollah says
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and SULEIMAN AMHAZ
Associated Press
SAFRI, Lebanon (AP) — An official from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group says two Israeli airstrikes over northeastern Lebanon have destroyed a warehouse and killed at least one person. The Israeli military said the airstrikes hit two Hezbollah sites and were in response to rocket attacks over northern Israel earlier on Tuesday. Tuesday’s exchanges followed also strikes near the Lebanese city of Baalbek late bon Monday night, marking a continued escalation between Israel and Hezbollah over the war in Gaza. The Hezbollah official did not tell The Associated Press whether the person killed in the airstrikes was a civilian or a Hezbollah member. The airstrikes hit a warehouse in the town of Safri believed to have stored food.