$1M bond issued for Fayetteville cemetery sexual assault suspect following arrest

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) — A man was arrested in connection to the sexual assaults at a Fayetteville cemetery.

Daymond Watts, 38, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree forcible rape, kidnapping, and assault by pointing a gun. Watts is behind bars under a $1 million bond

On Monday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert after two people reported being sexually assaulted at the Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.

“That’s a sacred and somber location for for many folks and families that visit there, and so that made it particularly disturbing,” Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said.

The first incident happened last Wednesday and the most recent one Sunday.

Neither victims knew Watts well, but it is possible that they knew him casually, according to West.

In both cases, victims told the sheriff’s office that they were offered a ride from the School Street and Eastern Boulevard area. They were then driven to the cemetery at 2881 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville, where they were sexually assaulted.

Investigators said they used license plate readers and surveillance video from the area to identify Watts as the suspect in this case.

He was arrested Monday night.

Authorities said he does not have a prior criminal record. He previously served in the military and had an honorable discharge.

