The French government says it’s being targeted by unusual intense cyberattacks

PARIS (AP) — The French government says that several of its services are being targeted by cyberattacks of “unprecedented intensity” and a special crisis center was activated to restore online services.In a statement, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s office said the attacks started Sunday night and hit multiple government ministries, without providing details. By Monday afternoon, it said, ‘’the impact of the attacks has been reduced for most services and access to government sites restored.’’ A pro-Russian group of hackers called Anonymous Sudan claimed responsibility for the attacks in online posts. The government would not comment on the claim or provide details of what was targeted or what damage might have been caused.

